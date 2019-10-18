Auburn police arrest 16-year-old in Burke Place subdivision homicide

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An arrest has been made in Thursday night’s homicide investigation in Burke Place subdivision in Auburn.
Auburn police, along with the assistance of members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Tallapoosa County Drug Task Force, arrested Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, of Auburn, on a warrant for Murder.
Thursday night, police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Burke Place after receiving a call reporting an unresponsive female.
Officers discovered a 66-year-old woman, affiliated with the residence, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim’s name is being withheld until family notifications are completed.
An investigation and analysis of the scene resulted in McFarland, who resides at the residence on Burke Place, being developed as a suspect in the death.
The Auburn Police Division obtained an arrest warrant and enlisted the aid of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
McFarland, a truck missing from the residence and what is believed to be the weapon used in the homicide, were located in the 10,000 block of Highway 50 near Dadeville and taken into custody.
McFarland has been charged with murder, transported to the Lee County Jail and is held under a $150,000 bond. This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division and Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
