Crime Stoppers: Thief dressed like Walmart employee stole cart full of items

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Shoals Area Crime Stoppers need your help finding this alleged thief.
According to the organization’s Facebook page, a woman dressed like a Walmart employee and walked out of the store with a cart full of items.
Florence Police Detectives say the woman used the disguise three different times at the same Walmart.
The first person to identify her is eligible for a cash reward. You can call (256) 386-8685 to report her. You can remain anonymous.
