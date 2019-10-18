Crime Stoppers: Thief dressed like Walmart employee stole cart full of items

Alleged Walmart thief (Source: Shoals Area Crime Stoppers)
October 18, 2019 at 5:00 PM EDT - Updated October 18 at 5:44 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Shoals Area Crime Stoppers need your help finding this alleged thief.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, a woman dressed like a Walmart employee and walked out of the store with a cart full of items.

Florence Police Detectives say the woman used the disguise three different times at the same Walmart.

The first person to identify her is eligible for a cash reward. You can call (256) 386-8685 to report her. You can remain anonymous.

