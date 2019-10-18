Death investigation underway in Burke Place subdivision in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Auburn Thursday night.
According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, authorities are investigating the death of a female in the 700 block of Burke Place. Her death is being treated as a homicide.
Harris says her death is not believed to be random but tied to the residence it occurred at. The victim’s identity has not been and the manner of death have not been released.
