Eufaula man arrested, charged with attempted murder and drug trafficking (Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | October 17, 2019 at 8:52 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 9:23 PM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula man is facing several charges following a shooting over the weekend.

Johnrecis Lavon Jones, 28 of Eufaula, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with the following:

  • Attempted murder (2 counts)
  • Shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Drug trafficking
  • Manufacturing a controlled substance
  • First-degree possession of marijuana
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Felon in possession of a pistol
  • Receiving stolen property

Jones is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The case remains under investigation and more charges against Jones and others are anticipated.

