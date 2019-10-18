Eufaula man arrested, charged with attempted murder and drug trafficking

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula man is facing several charges following a shooting over the weekend.
Johnrecis Lavon Jones, 28 of Eufaula, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with the following:
- Attempted murder (2 counts)
- Shooting into an occupied vehicle
- Drug trafficking
- Manufacturing a controlled substance
- First-degree possession of marijuana
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Felon in possession of a pistol
- Receiving stolen property
Jones is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The case remains under investigation and more charges against Jones and others are anticipated.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.