Latest On Tropical Storm NESTOR

Tropical Storm NESTOR formed in the central Gulf of Mexico today, and is rapidly moving NE towards the Florida Panhandle, with a landfall near Panama City Beach tomorrow morning. NESTOR will pass well south of Columbus but will be close enough to bring some impacts to the Valley, since it’s a large system. By Saturday afternoon, NESTOR will be flying NE away from us, and conditions will dramatically improve from West to East.
TIMING: Rain bands overspread the Valley from south to north after midnight. The window for the heaviest rain & gustiest winds will be from around 4AM-12PM Saturday, with rapidly improving conditions from SW to NE Saturday evening.
TRACK & INTENSITY: NESTOR will make landfall near Panama City Beach tomorrow morning as a strong tropical storm, with wind gusts approaching 70MPH along the Florida Panhandle coast. NESTOR will then advance rapidly NE across southern Georgia Saturday during the day, and into South Carolina by tomorrow night. Meanwhile the storm will be weakening.
IMPACTS: Generally, around the Valley, heavy rain will be the main threat, not wind. I’m still expecting widespread rainfall totals of 1-3”. However, those NW of 1-85 will see less of an inch of rain and gusts of only 15-25MPH at worst, since you’ll be further away from the center. In Columbus, I’m expecting about an inch of rain, with gusts in the 25-35MPH range at their peak tomorrow morning. The worst weather will be south & east of Columbus, towards Eufaula, Americus, and Albany, where they will be closer to where NESTOR passes. These southern locations could see wind gusts exceed 40MPH, and rainfall totals of 2-3”, with isolated totals of 4”. Additionally, tornado threat will stay south of us.
Overall, this will be a minor event, and will quickly end tomorrow night. Sunday looks fantastic with lots of sunshine. Another cold front will approach Monday night, bringing a threat of strong thunderstorms. Something to keep in mind, but let’s worry about NESTOR first.
