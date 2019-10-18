Latest On Tropical Storm NESTOR

IMPACTS: Generally, around the Valley, heavy rain will be the main threat, not wind. I’m still expecting widespread rainfall totals of 1-3”. However, those NW of 1-85 will see less of an inch of rain and gusts of only 15-25MPH at worst, since you’ll be further away from the center. In Columbus, I’m expecting about an inch of rain, with gusts in the 25-35MPH range at their peak tomorrow morning. The worst weather will be south & east of Columbus, towards Eufaula, Americus, and Albany, where they will be closer to where NESTOR passes. These southern locations could see wind gusts exceed 40MPH, and rainfall totals of 2-3”, with isolated totals of 4”. Additionally, tornado threat will stay south of us.