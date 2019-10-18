Majority of east Ala. school districts fall below state score on Dept. of Education report cards

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - School districts across the state now know where they stand in relation to one another after the Alabama Department of Education released state report cards.
The report cards grade school districts on a variety of factors, including academic achievement, graduation rates, proficiency in certain subjects, demographics of educators and more.
The state of Alabama as a whole received a B rating with a score of 84.
Auburn City Schools received the highest rating in east Alabama with a score of 94, giving them one of just three A ratings in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Of the 16 school districts in east Alabama, four exceeded the state’s average and two matched it.
School districts in the Chattahoochee Valley received the following ratings:
- Auburn City Schools - A - 94
- Dale County Schools - A - 93
- Phenix City Schools - A- 90
- Tallapoosa County Schools - B - 86
- Henry County Schools - B - 84
- Opelika City Schools - B - 84
- Russell County Schools - B - 83
- Lee County Schools - B- 82
- Randolph County Schools - B - 81
- Tallassee City Schools - B - 81
- Chambers County Schools - C - 78
- Macon County Schools - C - 78
- Eufaula City Schools - C - 74
- Bullock County Schools - C - 72
- Lanett City Schools - C - 70
- Barbour County Schools - D - 60
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.