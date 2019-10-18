Man arrested in LaGrange for breaking into vehicles, meth possession

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was arrested in LaGrange Thursday for breaking into vehicles and possession of methamphetamine.
At around 6:30 p.m., LaGrange police responded to the area of Melrose Drive in reference to a prowler call. Officers detailed gilbert Johnson, who was in possession of stolen property.
Police say they had been on the lookout for an unknown male who had possibly broke into several vehicles on or around Oct.1 in various parts of the LaGrange.
As the criminal investigations section began to investigate the incident, they located stolen property from two residences Johnson had been residing. Stolen property was identified from reports that date back as far as Sept. 1, 2019.
Johnson was transported to the Troup County Jail and is charged with one count of entering an auto and possession of methamphetamine. Police say several additional charges of entering an auto may be filed as the investigation continues.
LaGrange police are asking citizens to contact the police department if they have been a victim of an entering an automobile and did not initially report it. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stopper at 706-812-1000.
