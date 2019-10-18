Man charged in double murder on Mellon St. in Columbus pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man charged with killing two people in Columbus pleaded not guilty in Recorder’s Court on Friday.
37-year-old Earl Johnson is charged in the shooting deaths of Lamonte Muff and Lyatray Buchanan on Mellon Street August 25. A third victim, Joshua Brown, was also shot at a second location minutes later and survived.
Investigators said the shootings are related. Johnson faces two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
Johnson did not receive bond. His case was bound over to Superior Court.
