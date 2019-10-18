Muscogee County School District opens Student Hygiene Repository

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District held its grand opening for the Student Hygiene Repository Friday morning in the Steve Butler STEAM Center at 3900 Baker Plaza Dr.
The Student Hygiene Repository has soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, feminine hygiene products, socks and underwear.
MCSD Community Liaison Florene Dawkins says they are housing hygiene products for about 50 schools in the District. She says they are able to buy mass amounts of supplies through donations from the city and community leaders.
“It absolutely keeps a lot of kids from coming to school and being successful because this is an age where children want to be accepted and smell good and look good and it’s bad sometimes that a bar of soap can keep you from coming to school," Dawkins said.
Dawkins says students wanting hygiene products from the repository can to their counselor or teachers. Since the Hygiene Repository isn’t open everyday, Dawkins says the coordinate with schools to meet them there to give out supplies.
If you’re interested in donating, you can call Dawkins and leave here a message at (706) 748-3311.
