New exhibit at the Columbus Museum creates interactive space

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Museum is hosting a special exhibit week that combines science fiction, fantasy, and art.
The artist of the exhibit, Saya Woolfalk, is known for her colorful and immersive work. Woolfalk is encouraging it to be used as an interactive space. The museum has plans for performances, yoga classes, and other activities to be held within the space.
"The Columbus State University students participated in transforming the space and creating the space,” said Woolfalk. “That's very important to me that there are local residents, people who know the place, who understand the space, who understand the energy of the place and actually help construct and build it."
Some of Woolfalk’s work in the installation at the museum has also been inspired by the pasaquan visionary art site in Buena Vista, Georgia.
