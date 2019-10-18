One man injured in shooting on Amber Dr., Columbus police investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting on Amber Dr. that left one person injured.
Police responded to the 1800 block of Amber Dr. at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department has confirmed that one man was shot in a driveway and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.
Maj. Hawk also says that this incident is not believed to be random.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
