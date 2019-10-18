Organizations presented with donations from Omega Psi Phi Fraternity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The local chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented checks to other organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley this week.
Feeding the Valley as presented a check for $1,500 on Thursday. The National Kidney Foundation received $1,000 and the Carver High School March Band received $800 towards their trip to the Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C. next year.
The funds came from proceeds of Omega Psi Phi’s 56th Georgia State Meeting that happened earlier this month.
