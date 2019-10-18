Police searching for missing woman last seen near Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital on Center St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing woman.
Deborah Jones, 61, was last seen near Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital on Center Street on Oct. 5. She was last seen wearing either a red shirt and black pants or possibly a pink shirt and blue jeans.
Jones is 5’7” and weighs 121 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
