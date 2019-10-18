Two arrested on animal cruelty, drug charges in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men are behind bars in Troup County on charges of animal cruelty and drug possession.
Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of West Hopson Rd. in Hogansville on Oct. 17 in reference to methamphetamine being sold there.
48-year-old William Jonathan Jay Allen was found to be in possession of almost an ounce of methamphetamine and was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent.
While completing their search of the house, deputies found a dog they described as “emaciated, crippled, and dying” in a shed with no food or water. The dog could not walk and had to be carried from the shed.
The Troup County Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and arrested the dog’s owner, Michael Allen. He is being charged with animal cruelty by the Troup County Marshal’s Office.
There is no word on the relationship between suspects William Allen and Michael Allen.
Both are being held in the Troup County Jail.
