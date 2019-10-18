Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival rescheduled ahead of potential severe weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the community’s favorite events has made the decision to reschedule from this weekend ahead of potentially severe weather.
The Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge event was initially scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, but has now been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9.
The event, with a $5 entry fee, will feature more than 30 gourmet food trucks in Uptown Columbus from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Uptown Columbus provides some tables and chairs, but you may want to consider bringing you own as the park is expected to be packed with people.
Potential tropical storm Nestor is expected to make landfall in Florida and its effects could be felt in the Chattahoochee Valley. Storm Team 9 has declared Saturday, Oct. 19 an Alert Center Action Day. Keep up with their latest forecasts by clicking here.
