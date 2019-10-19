Columbus man arrested, charged with child molestation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars after he was arrested on charges of child molestation.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of 17th Ave. on Oct. 18 at approximately 4:13 a.m.
It was determined that at approximately 2:40 a.m. the same night a man, later identified as 45-year-old Frank Herron, exposed himself to a juvenile.
Herron was placed under arrest and charged with child molestation along with violation of probation.
Herron is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail as he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Oct. 22 at 8:00 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.