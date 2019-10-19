Columbus police investigating shooting on 1st Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are investigating a shooting at a 1st Ave. apartment.
Officers were dispatched to Johnston Mill Loft Apartments in the 3200 block of 1st Ave. at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.
Police have confirmed that one person was injured in the shooting, but their condition remains unknown at this time.
There is no word on any suspects in this shooting.
Detectives with CPD’s Robbery and Assault Unit has assumed the investigation. The incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault.
