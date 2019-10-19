One killed in shooting on Amber Drive in Columbus; no arrests made

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after violence on the east side of town left a where 21-year old man dead on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Amber Drive. That’s when they found Treyvius Crowell suffering from gunshot wounds.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed Crowell died in the emergency room from his injuries.
“It’s tragic to see that this is happening in our community. I’ve been living here since 2010 and I want to say that over the last five years, it’s been getting worse like this,” said Shauntrice Lawrence.
This all unfolded in a residential neighborhood near Wesley Heights Elementary School. There was still an active scene as school was letting out.
“We just reassured all the parents that all is well and we made certain that the walkers did not walk in this area,” said Dr. Shelia Evans, Wesley Heights Elementary principal.
Maj. J.D. Hawk said authorities believe this was not a random shooting after Crowell was shot in a driveway.
Mark Lawrence’s family leases the home Crowell was shot at but said the victim was not the resident.
“He doesn’t live there. He’s not a resident of the home. The resident of the home is in good shape. He was in the house, but he was there to install carpet,” said Pastor Mark Lawrence of Mount Olive Baptist Church.
At the scene of the shooting, two cars were towed away behind the crime scene tape.
People who live in the area said the Amber Drive community used to be a quiet neighborhood.
“At this rate, we will go further in the books of Columbus having homicides and the experiences that we’ve never felt before,” said Pastor Mark Lawrence.
With about two months left in the year, Bryan believes this marks the 31st homicide of the year.
