West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘Paint the Town Pink’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition held its annual Paint the Town Pink breast cancer awareness walk/run in Columbus Friday night.
This year marked the 10th year the nonprofit organization has hosted the event. Each year, several cancer survivors are recognized for their achievement. The event began at Woodruff Park where races lined up and proceeded to run across the Dillingham Bridge and throughout Phenix City.
The event eventually wrapped up in the back of the park. Money raised from Paint the Town Pink is going to a good cause in the fight against cancer.
All proceeds will benefit West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition, a 501c3 organization whose vision is to reduce the burdens of cancer in the communities we serve with neighbors helping neighbors.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.