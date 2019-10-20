Brother and sister found dead in Macon County, Ala., being investigated as homicide

By Alex Jones | October 20, 2019 at 6:42 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 7:22 PM

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WTVM) - A double homicide in Macon County, Alabama is currently being investigated by the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

Brother and sister William Gess, Jr. and Sharon Gess were found deceased in a home on their property in Notasulga, according to Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley.

Coroner Bentley says they were found at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Both deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

The cause of death will be determined by the ABI Department of Forensic Sciences.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

