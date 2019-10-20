Columbus community holds vigil to put a stop to gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends who have lost their loved ones to gun violence gathered to reflect with one message: to put the guns down.
They are taking to the streets of Columbus after gun violence has become all too common.
Local pastors and community activists against gun violence who put on the event say they wanted to reach out and let the community know they are here. They say they are happy with the turnout.
“It shows that they are concerned and it also shows that it’s entirely too much violence as well because you have these people are representing families, so when you have more than one or two people coming out, then they are showing it’s just an overload of violence that should not be in our community," said Pastor Lagenia Arnold with Jesus Christ is Lord Ministries.
“I grew up in violence and I know that it takes a whole community to come out to try to help stop the violence,” said community activist Charles Jackson.
The family and friends of Beionca Bolden, who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting this year in Phenix City, were there, all wearing t-shirts in her honor.
“People that shoot people, they don’t just put hurt on that person, it puts hurt on the entire community, family. It’s an ongoing hurt. I’m just ready to heal and I can’t, I really can’t,” said Jessie Myrick, Bolden’s mother.
Bolden also leaves behind two children. Her parents say getting justice may be the start to their healing process.
“We need answers and we are looking for answers from anybody. I really do believe that that’s the start,” said Robert Myrick, Bolden’s father.
Another mother who almost lost her son to gun violence after he was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting was also in attendance.
Now this 22-year-old man is wheelchair-bound and his mother says they have a long way to go.
“He’s still not walking, he’s still not talking, he still has to have his brain reconstructed. We had to start over at the baby stage, you know learning how to sit up,” said Sibbie Scott.
They ended on a peaceful note with a balloon release sending their love sky-high.
Organizers of the event say if we do not stand up for something, then we will fall for anything.
