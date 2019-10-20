Columbus community reacts to two deadly shootings in just two days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have had a busy few days responding to multiple shootings within days of each other and people in the community are saddened about the frequent violence.
“Columbus, I’m asking each and every one of us to come together in love because the word of God tells us love covers a multitude of sin,” said Reverend Linda Robinson with Greater Ward Chapel A.M.E.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms Rivers died from his injuries in the ER.
Police say an altercation began inside the convenience store resulting in Rivers being shot in the parking lot.
Rev. Robinson says she has been in Columbus for 50 years and says our community has taken a turn for the worse.
“When I first came here to Columbus, everybody was so loving and so kind, and it hasn’t been like that for years and I’m praying and asking God to show the citizens of Columbus how we can get back to that place,” said Robinson.
People who live across from the Citgo say they heard multiple gunshots and saw Rivers lying on the ground.
One person says they saw him walking down the street moments before shots rang out.
Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms Crowell also died in the ER from his injuries.
“I remember back in the days when we were coming along, we had fights and we had disagreements, but we lived to talk about it later because we could put up a fist,” said Robinson.
In 2018 there were a total of 33 homicides. The city of Columbus has already reached 32 homicides in 2019, which puts us just one away from last year’s total.
“When this happened, when they kill one another like this, both families lose. One goes to the cemetery and one goes to prison,” said Robinson.
Columbus police are asking if you know anything about these shootings to contact them.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.