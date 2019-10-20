Equal Opportunity Dinner in Columbus raises money for Urban League’s efforts for disadvantaged community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League of Columbus hosted its annual Equal Opportunity Dinner at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
The dinner serves as a cornerstone fundraiser and donation campaign which helps the Urban League reach their goals of providing things like social empowerment, economic development, summer jobs, and resources for the disadvantaged in the community.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, and many other city leaders were there showing support.
“It’s very important that the community came out to support this effort I love to see when we are together on one accord especially now when we have all these murders going on in our city it just speaks volumes that everybody came out tonight to be supportive of what Urban League is doing in the community,” said Pastor Vincent Bell, Columbus Urban League Board Chair.
News Leader 9′s Barbara Gauthier emceed the event.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.