HBCU Brunch and Day Party celebrates HBCUs in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley is home to three football classics between historically black colleges and universities.
This weekend, the HBCU Brunch and Day Party in Columbus built on that tradition.
Proceeds from the event are being used to provide scholarships to students in the Chattahoochee Valley so they too can experience the rich heritage of an HBCU.
Attendees were asked to wear school colors to represent their university, fraternity, sorority, simply to dress to impress.
“The purpose was education period and then higher education period...we should support those types of universities,” said Pamela Thomas.
The event was held at Warehouse 9 in Columbus and was catered by Roz’s Catering.
