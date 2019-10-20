LIST: Halloween events in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spooky season is upon us and that means fall festivals and other fun evenrts are getting ready to start popping up all over the Chattahoochee Valley.
Check out our list of places you take your kids for some Halloween fun!
If you’ve got one we can add to our list, let us know at tips@wtvm.com.
Thursday, Oct. 24 and Friday, Oct. 25
Halloween Enchanted Forest
- Auburn University’s Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, 2222 N. College St.
- 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Forests lit up with costumed actors portraying the forest’s native creatures!
- Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door
Saturday, Oct. 26
Operation Kidsafe
- Headquarter Nissan in Columbus
- 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Trunk or Treating, cookout, fingerprint and photo services, flashlight giveaway
- FREE
Spooktacular
- 14th St. Pedestrian Bridge between Columbus and Phenix City
- 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Trick-or-treating, bounce houses, music, and more!
Monday, Oct. 28
Trunk or Treat
- Shaw High School parking lot in Columbus
- 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Costumes, community fun and candy
Thursday, Oct. 31
Fall Festival at Lamb’s International Funeral Home
- 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Free games, food, prizes
Ark-in-the-Park
- Britt David Park
- 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Games, 4,000 pounds of candy, giveaways
- FREE
- News Leader 9 will be LIVE On the Road from Ark-in-the-Park starting at 5p/4c! Stop by and say hi!
Phenix City official trick-or-treating
- 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Smiths Station Baptist Church Fall Festival
- 2460 Lee Rd. 430 in Smiths Station
- 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- FREE
Operation Cops and Treats
- Public Safety Center, 510 10th St. in Columbus
- 6:00 p.m.
- FREE
This is Halloween: Art Show and Party
- Pop Uptown, 1234 Broadway in Columbus
- 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Costume contest, carnival games, art giveaway
- Tickets are $20. Click here to purchase tickets.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.