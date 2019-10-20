Strong Storms Possible Monday Night

Drier air filtering in behind NESTOR will help kick out those lingering clouds, and bring warm sunshine this afternoon and this evening. High temperatures should top out back in the upper 70s to around 80, making for a nice day outside after a wet & windy Saturday.
Monday will start off dry, however, our next cold front will bring increasing clouds in the afternoon, and possibly strong storms Monday night. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts, always a good idea to check your weather radio.
Sunshine & cooler temps will return Wednesday & Thursday, before a more stormy pattern returns for the end of the work week, into next weekend.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.