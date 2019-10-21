Another Round of Storms Preceding Our Next Cold Front

Apart from a few isolated showers, most of us should stay dry until past sunset, when we expect storms to move into east Alabama and move across the Chattahoochee into west Georgia closer to midnight. The main threat with this batch of storms will be damaging wind gusts, but otherwise just a good soaking of rain before clearing out Tuesday morning. Cooler and drier air will filter in again behind this strong cold front, putting highs back into the 70s and lows widespread into the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. Headed toward the weekend, the pattern turns more unsettled again with rain chances back in the forecast each day through early next week – good news for the drought conditions, at least!