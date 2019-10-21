Autism center expanding into Columbus, hosting open house

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new autism therapy center is opening its doors in Columbus and are hosting an open house as a kickoff.
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center is opening a location at 200 Brookstone Pkwy. in the 200 building in Columbus.
The open house will feature refreshments, arts and crafts, games, sensory gym play and lots of fun!
The event is taking place at their new location from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
For more information, call them at (317) 436-1965.
