Frozen patties are recalled at Walmart

A brand of frozen sausage patties are being pulled off Walmart’s shelves due to possible salmonella.
By Trisha Allen | October 21, 2019 at 12:28 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 12:28 PM

George’s prepared foods is based in Caryville, Tennessee. George’s is recalling more than six-thousand pounds of ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty products.

The problem was discovered when the company notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. They notified that its third-party cold storage facility had inadvertently shipped the ready-to-eat products to stores.

Although this was a big recall, there are no reports of people getting sick.

If you purchased the recalled sausages-- you should discard them or return them to the store immediately.

