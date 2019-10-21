Frozen patties are recalled at Walmart

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A brand of frozen sausage patties are being pulled off Walmart’s shelves due to possible salmonella contamination.
George’s prepared foods is based in Caryville, Tennessee. George’s is recalling more than six-thousand pounds of ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty products.
The problem was discovered when the company notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. They notified that its third-party cold storage facility had inadvertently shipped the ready-to-eat products to stores.
Although this was a big recall, there are no reports of people getting sick.
If you purchased the recalled sausages-- you should discard them or return them to the store immediately.
