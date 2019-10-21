Ga. man walking from coast to coast to raise awareness of veterans’ issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Imagine walking from the east coast to the west coast. It sounds like a very difficult task.
One Georgia military veteran is making it happen and raising awareness for something special along the way.
John Ring is raising awareness about different issues that veterans face. For example, he said 22 vets commit suicide every day. Now he’s hoping his journey across the country can help make a difference.
“Day 21," Ring said. "I’ve slept outside one day.”
Ring is doing what most of the country would consider impossible.
“He’s doing something that’s really, in my mind, courageous," said fellow veteran, Paul Patterson. "Not a lot of people walk a lot of places nowadays and he’s walking across the entire country.”
Ring is walking from the pier at Tybee Island, Georgia to the Santa Monica pier in California - 2,462 miles - hoping to answer one question.
“What can we do to bring more awareness to veterans’ issues?” Ring is asking.
Ring, a member of the Georgia Army National Guard, said veterans deal with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, homelessness, suicide, addiction, and many other issues every single day. He said 22 vets take their own lives on a daily basis and now he’s taking this journey to make his mark.
“We oftentimes feel like people should feel like we do," Ring said. "Like if we’re not suffering from PTSD or homelessness or addiction, that nobody else is.”
Originally, Ring said he planned to complete the trip in 90 days or less. Now, he said he’s focusing on talking to as many people as possible.
“I take my hat off to that gentleman," said Isaac Brown, Chaplin of the VFW Post 665 on Victory Drive in Columbus. "I really do and I think the rest of us should do the same identical thing. He’s doing mighty work for the veterans.”
Ring is getting tattoos in each state he visits, eight total, to remind him of his mission.
One shows the silhouettes of soldiers against an American flag with the words ‘Buddy Watch’. Buddy Watch Inc. is one of the companies helping Ring through his journey. The company builds tiny homes for homeless vets.
You can track John Ring here, as well as find out more about his mission or donate to the cause.
