GA Supreme Court upholds Albany murder conviction

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld murder convictions and life prison sentences for Shenard Dontavious Smith who was convicted of killing LaShelton Stanford in a wild shooting spree in the parking lot of Brickhouse Productions in February 2010. Stanford was shot multiple times.
Trigger man Shenard Dontavious Smith was convicted of malice murder and felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in the possession of a crime.
However, the Supreme Court has reversed the murder convictions received by his co-defendants, Anthony Hawkins (Hawkins v. The State S19A0750) and Shuntavious Seay (Seay v. The State S19A0749), “Because the evidence at trial was insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they were parties to the shooting in the parking lot outside the club,” the court ruled.
But the high court has upheld Hawkins’s and Seay’s convictions for aggravated assault, based on their participation in the fight inside the club prior to the shooting.
Four defendants were convicted of felony murder and aggravated assault, and face life sentences. They are: Cavoris Montrelle Barney, Anthony Hawkins, Jr., Shacoby Seay, and Shuntavious Seay.
Shawn Frazier was found not guilty.
Brickhouse Productions security worker George Ferguson testified that he was shot twice in the same hail of gunfire that killed Stanford in. He identified Shenard Smith as the gunman.
It was the death of Stanford, an out of town visitor from Butts County, that led city officials to shut down Brick House Productions once and for all.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.