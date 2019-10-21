Opelika detectives recognized for continued work on Baby Jane Doe case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department was recently recognized for its continued work in the case of Baby Jane Doe.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, detectives received a plaque from Opelika resident, Alexis Menifield, as she wanted to thank them for their dedication to the case.
Skeletal remains of a little girl, who was estimated to be between four and year years old, was found Jan. 28, 2012 at a mobile home part on Hurst Street. Authorities say it’s possible she born and raised in Alabama or the surround states and had been dead between eight months and two years.
An anthropological assessment of her bones suggests she had likely been abused and malnourished in life.
Several agencies assisted the Opelika Police Department with the case, including, the FBI, DHR, Lee County Coroner’s Office, ADFS, Census Bureau surrounding school systems, and more.
There is currently a $20,0000 award for any information pertaining to the girl’s death.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-405-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
