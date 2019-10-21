Showers & Possibly A Rumble Of Thunder Overnight

Showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. By tomorrow morning, clouds will be on the way out, with bright sunshine overspreading the valley by tomorrow evening. It will feel amazing with a cool northerly breeze.
Wednesday & Thursday look fantastic & fall-like with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the 70s. Meanwhile at night, things are looking a bit on the nippy side with lows in the 40s!
By Friday, we will begin a stretch of wet weather as southwesterly flow overspreads the southeast. Scattered showers will be in the forecast throughout the weekend as disturbances push across the region. Rainy weather even looks to continue heading into next week!
