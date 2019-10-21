Special Report: Fake Filters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fake Filters?
It might look like a brand-name water filter you trust… but is it?
The appliance industry says counterfeit water filters are becoming a big problem. Companies are stealing the branding and logos of legitimate, well-known manufacturers. In some cases they’re selling inferior or even dangerous knock-offs.
In this story, a consumer explains how he was duped online – and experts show us their frightening results when they had counterfeit water filters tested.
Watch this special report Wednesday at 6p/5c on WTVM or Thursday at 7p/6c on WXTX.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.