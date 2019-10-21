1st federal opioid crisis trial to focus on distribution

"The distributors' role is to help ensure that medicines prescribed by licensed doctors are delivered to licensed pharmacies, so they are available for patients who need them, when they need them, where they need them," the three large distributors said in a joint statement issued after settlement negotiations hit an impasse on Friday. "We have to balance our mission to deliver medicines to pharmacies and hospitals when and where they need them against our important efforts to prevent and detect illegal diversion of those drugs."