Suspect arrested for double homicide on 32nd Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that left two people dead on 32nd Avenue in Columbus.
19-year-old Rayshondre Tarver is charged with two counts of felony murder in the deaths of Montrell Johnson and Terreon Joseph.
On Oct. 7 at approximately 11 p.m., Columbus police responded to the 200 block of 32nd Avenue in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered two people dead with gunshots wounds. The victims were identified as Johnson and Joseph.
The homicide investigation resulted in Tarver’s arrest.
Tarver is being held in the Muscogee County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4469.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.