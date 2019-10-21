White smoke seen coming from cargo ship off Georgia coast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - White smoke was seen coming from a capsized cargo ship off the coast of Georgia yesterday, October 20th. The ‘Golden Ray’ cargo ship has been tipped on its side in the St. Simons sound. It has been there since the ship turned over after leaving port Brunswick in early September.
Crews monitoring the ship noticed white smoke coming from the ‘Golden Ray’ just after 8 a.m. They are now working to identify the source of the smoke.
More than 250 thousand gallons of fuel have been removed from Golden Ray. There are an estimated remaining 50,000 gallons left on the vessel.
