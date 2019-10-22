Cold Front Coming Through!

For Wednesday and Thursday morning, temperatures will drop down into the 40s, so chilly starts followed by pleasant afternoons with highs in the low to mid 70s. The weather looks quiet and dry for mid-week, but headed toward the weekend a pattern change arrives as a series of disturbances ups our rain chances again stretching into next week. As of right now, it looks like Sunday and Monday may be the wettest, though with scattered showers and storms possible as early as Friday and sticking around into early next weekend. With the wetter pattern in the forecast, morning lows won’t be quite as crisp—temperatures will only fall into the 60s during the AM hours and hold tight in the 70s during the afternoons with more clouds around each day.