Coldest Morning This Fall!

A welcomed cold front has brought back much desired Fall weather to the Valley! Tonight is looking quite chilly, with lows falling into the 40s & 50s, and highs struggling to get out of the 60s tomorrow. Otherwise, clouds will be on their way out tonight, with crystal clear skies expected, and abundant sunshine for Wednesday. Thursday will start off sunny, but streaky clouds will overspread the region by the afternoon.
We will enter a much more wet weather pattern beginning Friday, and extending into the weekend, and beyond! None of these days look like a washout, but with numerous disturbances moving across the southeast, we’ll be talking about lots of clouds & showers!
