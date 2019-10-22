Fire Alert lifted for all Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Forester Rick Oates has lifted a statewide Fire Alert, which was issued for all 67 counties in Alabama in September.
According to the Alabama Forestry Commission, scattered rainfall over most of the state in the past week has brought relief to the wildfire situation. AFC has started issuing permits for outdoor burning again.
Since Oct. 1, AFC said they have responded to 247 wildfires, burning about 2,283 acres, and in September the agency recorded 472 wildfires that scorched more than 6,000 acres. AFC thanked volunteer firefighters who worked alongside the agency’s firefighters the last few weeks.
Anyone conducting outdoor burning should follow safety recommendations, such as having the proper equipment and personnel to control the fire and not leaving a fire unattended. You can obtain a burn permit by calling 800-392-5679.
