Fuller Center gifting new home to Smiths Station family impacted by tornado

"You know March 3rd, we had a devastating tornado that came through Lee County that destroyed a lot of homes,” said Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland. “This is the rebuilding of that. And the Fuller Center has come out with the help of The Mend. A bunch of great people have donated money to help pay for this house. And this is restoring the community back to the way it was as the best possible way we can, prior to March 3rd.