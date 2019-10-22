Fuller Center gifting new home to Smiths Station family impacted by tornado

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s a big week for one Smiths Station family.
The family’s new house is going up over the next five days. The new house is a replacement for the home they lost in a tornado on March 3.
The Fuller Center, which recently built and gifted 11 homes in Beauregard, is spearheading the project. Volunteers are already working on the home and a dedication ceremony is set for Friday.
"You know March 3rd, we had a devastating tornado that came through Lee County that destroyed a lot of homes,” said Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland. “This is the rebuilding of that. And the Fuller Center has come out with the help of The Mend. A bunch of great people have donated money to help pay for this house. And this is restoring the community back to the way it was as the best possible way we can, prior to March 3rd.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and a few city employees will also be on hand Tuesday in Smiths Station to help with rebuilding the home.
