MCSD increasing security in schools following recent incidents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Student safety was the main topic for the Muscogee County School Board at Monday night’s school board meeting.
A parent voiced her concern after an incident she said could have been dangerous.
Chereese Tucker said she was home in early October when she got a text from her daughter that the school was on lockdown after they received a threat. She said her daughter’s teacher barricaded herself in the room with her students at Fort Service Learning Magnet Academy.
“The lights were off, the students were hiding and there was a piano in front of the door. When I went to pick my child up from the school, there were no police. If there was truly a lockdown, why was there no police presence?” Tucker asked.
After the public concern, the district continued the conversation with the parent in a private area to be brought up at a later time.
Monday afternoon, the school district’s police department officially swore in five new officers to their force to address the need for security.
“We’re wanting to staff our police department to full staff of 25 eventually, and this is creating steps along that way,” said Superintendent David Lewis.
Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins swore in the officers and said they will now be able to make court cases.
“The police department and the sheriff’s office have shortages. So, I think it’s great to have an added layer of officers who can respond in the school district,” said Tompkins.
Tompkins said the sheriff’s office worked to help with firearm and general safety training for the new officers.
“Law enforcement officers have to have 20 hours a year of training to include firearm qualifications and things like that. Use of force training and certain requirements that the state puts out. We will be there to assist them with any of the training that they need,” said Tompkins.
Traci Fox with Risk Management for the Muscogee County School District said the district is moving forward with a plan to use the Safe School Alert System App and will be sending a note to parents on how to go forward with it.
