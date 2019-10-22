MCSD launches safety tip reporting system

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coming on the heels of increasing school security after recent incidents, the Muscogee County School District has launched a new school safety tip reporting system.
The SafeSchools Alert mobile app allows parents, students and faculty to submit tip or report incidents 24/7. Users can even include photos, videos and screenshots as documentation directly through the app.
These tips can be placed into categories, such as bullying, safety, violence, mental health concerns, drug issues, etc.
Once a tip is submitted, faculty and staff are immediately notified and can monitor and manage incidents within the alert system.
The mobile app can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play.
The first time the app is opened, it will ask for confirmation of the District’s 4-digit code: 1897. Once the code is submitted it will ask for the District’s name: Muscogee County School District. At this point, the app is connected directly to MCSD administrators.
Users will receive a push notification if a message or response to their tip is posted.
The alert system is also accessible through the District’s website, which you can find by clicking here.
