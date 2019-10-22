New dates set for Ralston Towers inspection in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New inspection dates have been set for the Ralston Towers in Columbus.
The Ralston was put on notice August 1 and given 60 days to make improvements to the building.
The apartment building failed its July inspection with a score of 42 our 100. A score of 60 is considered passing. The Ralston was given the deadline to make improvements to things such as leaking pipes, damaged ceiling tiles, and overall cleanliness.
Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reportedly told Congressman Drew Ferguson’s office that the follow-up inspection would be on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17, later saying the owners of the Ralston declined those dates.
Ferguson said the new dates are reportedly Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.
