Phenix City 2-year-old in critical condition after falling into swimming pool

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City child is in critical condition after falling into their family swimming pool.
Police responded to a medical call in the 40 block of Armour Rd. in Phenix City to find a 2-year-old who was not breathing after falling into the pool.
The child was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where they were stabilized.
The child was in stable, but critical condition and was taken the children’s hospital in Birmingham.
There is no update on the child’s condition at this time.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.