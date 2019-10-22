Second arrest made in Mellon St. double homicide in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a second person in a double homicide that took place on Mellon St. in late August.
Police have arrested 23-year-old Terrance Streeter in the shooting deaths of Lyatray Buchanan and Lamonte Muff on Aug. 25.
Police then located a third shooting victim a short distance away. All three victims were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where Buchanan and Muff died from their injuries. The third victim survived.
Streeter faces two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail as he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Oct. 24 at 9:00 a.m.
