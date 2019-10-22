Second arrest made in Mellon St. double homicide in Columbus

23-year-old Terrance Streeter, charged with murder in double homicide (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Alex Jones | October 22, 2019 at 2:57 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 4:23 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a second person in a double homicide that took place on Mellon St. in late August.

Police have arrested 23-year-old Terrance Streeter in the shooting deaths of Lyatray Buchanan and Lamonte Muff on Aug. 25.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Mellon St. at approximately 10:23 p.m. on Aug. 25 in reference to two people being shot inside an apartment.

Police then located a third shooting victim a short distance away. All three victims were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where Buchanan and Muff died from their injuries. The third victim survived.

37-year-old Earl Johnson was previously arrested in connection to this shooting.

Streeter faces two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail as he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Oct. 24 at 9:00 a.m.

