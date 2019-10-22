Sound Choices shares their results from the “You Belong Gala” last month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sound Choices Pregnancy Clinic, located in Columbus, reached their goal of 400,000 dollars at their “You Belong Gala” last month. They wanted to inform the community what they raised and what benefits come from reaching this goal. Reaching this goal is a big boost for a local non-profit as they work to save lives.
The leaders of Sound Choices say they direct the funds towards serving women in the community who are facing an unplanned pregnancy and may be unsure what their next steps should be. They provide free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds through a mobile clinic.
