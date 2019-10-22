Suspect ID’d, vehicle located in murder at Citgo on MLK Blvd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have identified a suspect and located a vehicle in a murder in the parking lot of a Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. gas station.
Officers responded to the Citgo in the 1400 block of MLK Blvd. at 1:05 p.m. in reference to a shooting where they found 21-year-old Jordan Rivers suffering from a gunshot wound.
Rivers was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died from his injuries.
Police released surveillance photos of a suspect and the getaway vehicle. The 2015 Chevrolet Impala has been located and processed as evidence.
The suspect in this case has been identified as 26-year-old Carlo Hatcher, Jr. Police have released a warrant for his arrest, but they have been unable to locate him.
Anyone who sees Hatcher or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.
