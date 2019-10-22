Suspect ID’d in murder on MLK Blvd. in Columbus; arrest warrant issued

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been identified in the murder of a man on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Columbus.
26-year-old Carlos Hatcher is wanted in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jordan Rivers on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Police responded to the parking lot of the Citgo gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 1:05 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Rivers suffering from a gunshot wound. Rivers later died of his wounds at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
Police say multiple individuals identified Hatcher as the suspect and after further investigation, a warrant for his arrest for Rivers’ murder was issued.
Anyone with information on Hatcher’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Police say Hatcher should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.