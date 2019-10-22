WTVM announces winner of 2019 Dream Room Makeover

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is continuing to show support for military families and announced a new winner of this year’s Dream Room Makeover.
The Tharaldsen family of Columbus are the proud recipients of our annual bedroom renovation that’s designed especially for military children.
On Monday, our Roslyn Giles surprised 11-year-old Brendan, naming him the winner of the contest that included a total of 163 applicants.
"I never knew anything about this. The only thing I knew is that she put me in the contest but that's about it. No one told me and I kept hearing a lot of vehicles pulling and I was like, is there a party going on or something," said Brendan.
Brendan’s dad is an active-duty soldier in the Army. He’s served 15 years so far. WTVM will begin decorating Brendan’s room at a later date and will reveal the makeover when it’s completed. It’s our way of showing appreciation to the men and women who protect our freedoms.
